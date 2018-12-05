Congress Can't Even Decide On Chief Ministerial Candidate, Says Amit Shah: Updates

Assembly Elections 2018: Today is the last day for campaigning in Telanagana and Rajasthan.

After weeks of rallying ahead of the Assembly Elections campaigning will end today for all parties who gear up for the final push in Telangana and Rajasthan. BJP chief Amit Shah began by addressing a press conference where he said the party held about 222 rallies ahead of the polls. Rahul Gandhi is to address a press conference later in the day.

While PM Modi, BJP's Amit Shah will address rallies in Rajasthan, In Telangana, Chief minister KCR will conclude campaigning with a big meeting in his constituency - Gajwel. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance partners are to address a massive meeting. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be back in Telangana where he will address a rally in Bhupalapalle constituency.

Rajasthan and Telanagana will vote on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.

