Congress Can't Even Decide On Chief Ministerial Candidate, Says Amit Shah: Updates

After weeks of rallying ahead of the Assembly Elections campaigning will end today for all parties who gear up for the final push in Telangana and Rajasthan. BJP chief Amit Shah began by addressing a press conference where he said the party held about 222 rallies ahead of the polls. Rahul Gandhi is to address a press conference later in the day.
While PM Modi, BJP's Amit Shah will address rallies in Rajasthan, In Telangana, Chief minister KCR will conclude campaigning with a big meeting in his constituency - Gajwel. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance partners are to address a massive meeting. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be back in Telangana where he will address a rally in Bhupalapalle constituency.
Rajasthan and Telanagana will vote on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.
Here are the live update of Assembly Election Campaigning:
- The campaigning for elections in Rajasthan and Talangana end today.
- BJP has done very well in all elections after coming to power in 2014, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
- The BJP has campaigned strongly in all 5 states and we are confident of a win in these states.
- BJP has held more than 200 rallies in these 5 states, and people have seen the good work done by the BJP.
- The Congress has done nothing but made allegations through the entire election campaign. The Congress has tried to do negative politics in Rajasthan.
- Congress tried to fight elections on the basis of caste issues and dynasty; while the BJP is fighting elections on the state development and upliftment of the people.
- People will shun caste politics and family-based parties and will vote for a government that is focused on progress and development.
- The BJP has more than doubled that amount of funds sent to Rajasthan, when compared to what the UPA government had allocated for the state. It shows our focus on development and how much more the BJP is doing for Rajasthan.
- The BJP has helped Rajasthan emerge from being a 'BIMARU' state to a progressive state.
- To continue our good work in Rajasthan, we need the blessing of the people of Rajasthan.
- After seeing the way campaigning went on in Rajasthan, I am confident that the BJP will win Rajasthan with a full majority.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance partners have planned to address a massive rally. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in Telangana where he will address a rally in Bhupalapalle constituency.