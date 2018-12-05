Agusta 'Middleman' Christian Michel In Delhi: First CBI, Then Court

The CBI said Michel's extradition took place "under the guidance" of Ajit Doval.

New Delhi: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal extradited by Dubai, will be produced before a Delhi court today. He was brought to New Delhi in a special aircraft late Tuesday night and was taken to the CBI headquarters, where was questioned through the night. India is investigating charges that the British national organised bribes to push a 3,600-crore contract for VVIP helicopters to be purchased for top Indian leaders. His extradition came through on a day Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj held discussions with her UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi. It is the first successful extradition since India initiated similar proceedings against economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.