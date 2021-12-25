'Inspired By His Service To Nation': PMs Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary today, praised the former prime minister for devoting his life towards making India strong and developed. "His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians," PM Modi said on Twitter.

आदरणीय अटल जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee went on to become the Prime Minister thrice. He was also known for his oratory skills, which was on display when he defended the nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998. "It is surprising that people are criticising the nuclear tests. When in 1974 then prime minister Indira Gandhi had carried out the tests, we welcomed it even while we were in the opposition. Was there any threat to the nation at the time," he said in parliament.

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi.

Mr Vajpayee went on to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor, in 1939.

The Modi government is working on several public welfare schemes named after the former prime minister. The Union Cabinet has approved the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a ₹ 6,000 crore scheme to improve groundwater management. The government also named a strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass after him.

The former Prime Minister was given the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award in 2015 months after NDA came to power.