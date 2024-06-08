PM Modi's Oath Ceremony Tomorrow: Date, Time, Where To Watch

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File)

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term. In a meeting held on Friday, newly-elected MPs unanimously chose Mr Modi as their leader. He is now all set to take the oath as Prime Minister for third time.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The premises have been closed to the public from June 5 to June 9 in preparation for the event.

Date and time of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony for Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take place on Sunday, June 9, at around 7:15 pm, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has confirmed.

Where to watch PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

The ceremony will be broadcast live on NDTV news channel. You can also stream it on NDTV's YouTube channel and our website NDTV.com.

On June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan submitting his resignation and that of the Union Council of Ministers.

Over 8000 dignitaries are expected to be present for the ceremony. Foreign leaders from various countries have accepted invitations to attend, with plans to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday. Following the ceremony, the dignitaries will be attending a formal banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Delhi will be on high alert on Sunday as SAARC leaders gear up to attend the event. Major hotels, including Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi are already under tight security. Police officials have arranged safe routes for the dignitaries' travel between their hotels and the venue.