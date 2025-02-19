Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Delhi Chief Minister Oath Ceremony

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Delhi's new Chief Minister, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory, announcing major route diversions and restrictions in the national capital. The grand event is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday at 11 am, with several VVIPs, dignitaries, and political leaders in attendance.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

To manage the anticipated congestion, several key roads around Ramlila Maidan will be either closed or diverted between 7:00 am and 4:00 am. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Restricted and Diverted Routes:

BSZ Road (ITO to Delhi Gate)

JLN Road (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road to Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk

Ranjit Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

Ajmeri Gate to Kamla Market

Diversion Points

Traffic will be diverted at key locations including:

Subhash Park T-Point

Raj Ghat

Delhi Gate

ITO

Ajmeri Gate

Ranjit Singh Flyover

Bhavbhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light

Round About Jhandewalan

Instructions for Commuters

Delhi Police have urged citizens to cooperate and follow traffic guidelines:

Use public transport to ease congestion.

Park only in designated areas and avoid roadside parking.

Follow traffic rules and adhere to police directions.

Use the Paharganj side for the New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side.

Report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

Traffic Updates

Motorists are urged to stay updated on real-time traffic conditions through:

Delhi Traffic Police Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

X (Twitter): https://x.com/dtptraffic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp Helpline: 8750871493

Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444

The BJP secured 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections against AAP's tally of 22. The party is yet to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate. The 48 newly elected MLAs will meet on Wednesday to elect their leader, who will take over from AAP's Atishi.

The Congress suffered another electoral blow, drawing a blank third time in a row in the capital.

Thursday's swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from 20 states, senior BJP leaders, ministers, and foreign diplomats. Sources indicate that the party is planning a grand celebration to mark its return to power in Delhi after 26 years. A musical programme is also scheduled before the oath-taking.