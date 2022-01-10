PM Modi's Gift For Those Working At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

PM Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Around 100 people, including priests, security guards and sanitation workers, at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi, have received a gift from their Lok Sabha MP.

The Prime Minister, who is said to be deeply involved Kashi Vishwanath Dham, sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working there.

The jute footwear was sent after PM Modi learned that people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham performed their duty bare-foot because it is forbidden to wear footwear made with leather or rubber in the temple premises, government sources told NDTV, adding that PM Modi closely follows all issues and developments in Varanasi.

PM Modi sent 100 pairs of jute footwear to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

"He immediately got 100 pairs of jute footwear procured and sent over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold," the source added.

The prime minister had last month inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a project which is spread over five lakh square feet and connects the temple premises to the River Ganga besides providing several facilities to devotees.