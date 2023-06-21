'Yoga Old, But Living And Dynamic': PM's Top 5 Quotes At UN Event

New Delhi:
Leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the unifying and dynamic nature of yoga.
Here are his 5 top quotes
- "I am told almost every nationality is represented here today."
- "Yoga is an amazing cause that brings us together, yoga means to unite"
- "Yoga comes from India, it is a very old tradition, but it is also living and dynamic".
- "Yoga is free from copyright, patent, royalty. It is flexible, you can practice alone, in a group, learn from a teacher or be self-taught."
- "Yoga is unifying, it is truly universal. It is for all ethnicities, faith and cultures."