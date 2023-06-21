"Yoga Old, But Living And Dynamic": PM's Top 5 Quotes At UN Event

In his address at the UN Headquarters in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the unifying and dynamic nature of yoga.

Prime Minister Modi led the Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters

New Delhi:

Leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the unifying and dynamic nature of yoga.

Here are his 5 top quotes

  1. "I am told almost every nationality is represented here today."
  2. "Yoga is an amazing cause that brings us together, yoga means to unite"
  3. "Yoga comes from India, it is a very old tradition, but it is also living and dynamic".
  4. "Yoga is free from copyright, patent, royalty. It is flexible, you can practice alone, in a group, learn from a teacher or be self-taught."
  5. "Yoga is unifying, it is truly universal. It is for all ethnicities, faith and cultures."
