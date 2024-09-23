Advertisement
5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly today at their headquarters in New York. The two-day summit started on Sunday and the Prime Minister will address the meeting on the final day of his three-day visit to the US. This comes a day after the UN General Assembly approved a 42-page plan to unite the world to fix problems such as climate change, AI, war, inequality and poverty.

The summit, which brings together leaders from around the world, will focus on how to attain sustainable development goals which are also inclusive and equitable. A declaration for future generations is also expected to be adopted during the summit. 

Here the live updates on PM Modi's Address At The UN Summit: 

Sep 23, 2024 21:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

PM Modi Adresses UN Summit:

"For India, one earth, one family, one future is commitment for India," said PM Modi while addressing the UN.  

Sep 23, 2024 21:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

PM Modi Adresses UN Summit:

"Global action must match global ambition," says PM Modi at the UN Summit. 

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi In US, PM Address At UN
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
US Woman Tried To Hire Hitman To Kill Wife Of Man She Met Online, Jailed For 8 Years
Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 'Summit Of The Future' At UN, Present India's Priorities
Mossad Set Up A Shell Company, Sold Rigged Pagers To Hezbollah: Report
Next Article
Mossad Set Up A Shell Company, Sold Rigged Pagers To Hezbollah: Report
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com