Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 'Summit Of The Future' At UN, Present India's Priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly today at their headquarters in New York. The two-day summit started on Sunday and the Prime Minister will address the meeting on the final day of his three-day visit to the US. This comes a day after the UN General Assembly approved a 42-page plan to unite the world to fix problems such as climate change, AI, war, inequality and poverty.

The summit, which brings together leaders from around the world, will focus on how to attain sustainable development goals which are also inclusive and equitable. A declaration for future generations is also expected to be adopted during the summit.

Here the live updates on PM Modi's Address At The UN Summit: