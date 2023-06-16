'Look Forward To Yoga Celebrations With PM Modi': UN Assembly President

The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address at the General Assembly

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi has said that he is looking forward to participating in the International Day of Yoga celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters North Lawn in New York on June 21.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Csaba Korosi stated, "I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week."

On June 13, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat in New York on June 21 this year. He said that it will be a "very big deal", adding that everybody in the world was quick to understand the importance of Yoga once International Yoga Day came into force.

"International Yoga Day which came into force, I believe in 2015 was supported by 175 countries very - very quickly. Everybody I think in the world got on the board and understood, what an important and joyful day that is when we look at the international calendar. Yoga under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi who has really been pushing for international recognition of Yoga and supported the International Day, so the honourable Prime Minister will be leading this session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat on 21st June. I think it will be a big deal, Shombi Sharp said in an interview with ANI.

"I think it will be a very very big day and also the message is there. It is about mindfulness, it is about supporting the mental health, it is about mind and body and being healthy," he added.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature."

