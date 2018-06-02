PM Modi Visits Hindu, Buddhist Temples And Mosque In Singapore On his last day in Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Mariamman Temple, the Chulia Mosque, and the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Share EMAIL PRINT On his last day in Singapore, PM Modi visited a Hindu temple, a Buddhist temple, and a mosque Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Hindu and Buddhist temples and a mosque in Singapore, demonstrating the age-old people-to-people contact between the two countries.



PM Modi, who was in Singapore on a three-day visit, offered prayers at the Sri Mariamman Temple, which is the oldest Hindu temple in the country. The priest of the temple gifted Prime Minister Modi a golden stole.



"Reinforcing our strong cultural connect, PM Modi visited the Mariamman Temple," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.



"Blessed to have prayed at the beautiful Sri Mariamman Temple in Singapore. This Temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore," PM Modi tweeted after offering prayers.

Blessed to have prayed at the beautiful Sri Mariamman Temple in Singapore. This Temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore. pic.twitter.com/gFqoAzgzLW - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

Built in 1827, the temple was constructed for worship by immigrants from Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts of South India. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power in curing illnesses and diseases.



The prime minister also visited Chulia mosque which was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from India's Coromandal Coast under the leadership of Anser Sahib. This is one of the earliest mosques in Singapore. The mosque was established in 1826. PM Modi was presented a green shawl at the mosque.

Visited the Chulia Mosque in Singapore. The Mosque is one of the oldest in the city. pic.twitter.com/WqUMBvrObq - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

"Demonstrating the age-old people-to-people contact between our two countries," Mr Kumar said.



After the mosque, Prime Minister Modi also visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum. "Shared Buddhist heritage! PM Modi visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Singapore accompanied by the Culture Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien," Mr Kumar wrote on Twitter.



The Buddha Tooth Relic Temple was built in 2007, but the temple's richly designed interiors and comprehensive exhibits on Buddhist art and history tell stories of culture over hundreds of years old.

Glimpses from the memorable visit to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum. pic.twitter.com/EBf2yAuOwn - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

The temple gets its name from what the Buddhists regard as the left canine tooth of Buddha, which has been recovered from his funeral pyre in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh and displayed in its grounds.



PM Modi also unveiled the Kala Sangam, a permanent platform established by High Commission of India, Singapore and Indian Heritage Centre, Singapore to bring Indian artisans to Singapore to demonstrate the craft, make and sell their products.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Hindu and Buddhist temples and a mosque in Singapore, demonstrating the age-old people-to-people contact between the two countries.PM Modi, who was in Singapore on a three-day visit, offered prayers at the Sri Mariamman Temple, which is the oldest Hindu temple in the country. The priest of the temple gifted Prime Minister Modi a golden stole."Reinforcing our strong cultural connect, PM Modi visited the Mariamman Temple," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted."Blessed to have prayed at the beautiful Sri Mariamman Temple in Singapore. This Temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore," PM Modi tweeted after offering prayers.Built in 1827, the temple was constructed for worship by immigrants from Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts of South India. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power in curing illnesses and diseases.The prime minister also visited Chulia mosque which was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from India's Coromandal Coast under the leadership of Anser Sahib. This is one of the earliest mosques in Singapore. The mosque was established in 1826. PM Modi was presented a green shawl at the mosque."Demonstrating the age-old people-to-people contact between our two countries," Mr Kumar said.After the mosque, Prime Minister Modi also visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum. "Shared Buddhist heritage! PM Modi visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Singapore accompanied by the Culture Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien," Mr Kumar wrote on Twitter. The Buddha Tooth Relic Temple was built in 2007, but the temple's richly designed interiors and comprehensive exhibits on Buddhist art and history tell stories of culture over hundreds of years old.The temple gets its name from what the Buddhists regard as the left canine tooth of Buddha, which has been recovered from his funeral pyre in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh and displayed in its grounds.PM Modi also unveiled the Kala Sangam, a permanent platform established by High Commission of India, Singapore and Indian Heritage Centre, Singapore to bring Indian artisans to Singapore to demonstrate the craft, make and sell their products. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter