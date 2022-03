The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.

On landing in Pune, PM @narendramodi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/0zKyhORNRI - PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2022

During his Pune visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Pune metro rail project, an official said.