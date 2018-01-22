PM Modi To Visit Palestine On February 10 As Part Of Middle-East Tour

PM Modi will visit Palestine capital Ramallah on February 10. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palestine on February 10, sources said, as part of India's outreach to the Arab world - seen as a balancing act following its closer ties with Israel. The three-nation tour will also include visits to Oman and the United Arab Emirates, sources said.



The dates for the tour were fixed days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India.



Indian policy towards both nations has undergone a slow shift since PM Modi came to power.



Last year, PM Modi had visited Israel -- a first by an Indian Prime Minister. But he did not visit Palestine at the time -- an omission that was seen as part of India's efforts to de-hyphenate Israel and Palestine and signaling of an intention to develop closer ties with Israel. Mr Netanyahu's subsequent visit to India has built on the strategic partnership between the two nations.



New Delhi has consistently supported the Palestinian cause, recognising it as a state in the late 1980s.



India had also been among the 128 nations that voted at the United Nations in December against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Later, India said its position on Palestine was independent and consistent.



The status of Jerusalem is one of the biggest obstacles to a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.



In May last year, during the visit of Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas to Delhi, PM Modi had emphasized India's commitment ''to see the realization of a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel". He also spoke of India's ''unwavering support" to the Palestinian cause''.



