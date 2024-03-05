PM Modi To Virtually Flag Off Priority Corridor Of Agra Metro Tomorrow

PM Modi will on Wednesday virtually flag off the priority corridor of the Agra Metro.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides other leaders would present in Agra for the inauguration ceremony.

The priority corridor includes six metro stations, three elevated and three underground. This priority corridor will cover Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, and Mankameshwar and Jama Masjid.

The names of the metro stations in the priority corridor are Taj Mahal East, Captain Shubham Gupta, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal and Mankameshwar Temple.

The operational timing for the Agra Metro will be from 6 am till 10 pm.

The metro stations are decked up with paintings depicting the 'Braj' theme, culture, festivals and local temples. It also mentions hotspots near the metro station and equipped with CCTV cameras and security.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Deputy General Manager PR, Panchanan Mishra, told PTI that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Agra Metro virtually at 10 am on Wednesday.

Mishra said the fare list for the commuters at Agra metro will be Rs 10 for up to 1 kilometers, Rs 15 for up to 1-2 kilometers and Rs 20 for up to 2-6 kilometers.

He said the commuters will only be allowed to stay for 20 minutes in the metro premises.

Besides, the commuters can also download a metro app that will help them to avoid standing in line and may directly book metro tickets from their phone, he added.

"Metro will also provide the citizens of Agra to enjoy birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots and educational tours and group tours of tourists. Eating joints will also be available at the station for the commuters and tourists coming to Agra," Mishra said.

There are two corridors for the Agra Metro Rail Project running a length of 29.4 kms. The first corridor runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandra and it is 13.7 kms long. The corridor has six elevated and seven underground stations.

The second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar and is 15.7 kms long. The entire corridor is elevated which includes 14 metro stations.

Besides, all the metro trains are equipped with regenerative breaking system and will save up to 35 per cent energy.

The trains are also fitted with carbon dioxide based sensors which saves energy. With the increasing load of passenger trains, the Co2 based sensors provide an ambient temperature.

The trains will be managed and operated from world class Agra Metro depot and will be operated in automated CBTC mode (Communication Based Train Control) making the train operations absolutely safe and efficient.



