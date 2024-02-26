PM Modi To Unveil World's First Vedic Clock Installed In Madhya Pradesh On Mar 1

The clock will calculate the time based on from one sunrise to another.

The world's first Vedic clock- which will display time according to ancient Indian traditional panchang- has been prepared and installed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and will be unveiled on March 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Vedic clock installed on an 85-foot high tower constructed at Jantar Mantar in the city on March 1. It is located near Government Jiwaji Observatory in the district.

The clock will display information about Vedic Hindu Panchang, planetary positions, Muhurat, astrological calculation, predictions, etc and it will also show time the Indian Standard Time (IST) and the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The clock will calculate the time based on from one sunrise to another.

Member of Vedic clock developing team, Shishir Gupta told ANI "The world's first Vedic clock is installed at an 85-foot high tower constructed here in Ujjain. The clock will calculate time from one sunrise to another. The time period between the two sunrises will be divided into 30 parts whose one hour consist of 48 minutes according to ISD. The reading will start from 0:00 with the sunrise functions for 30 hours (an hour of 48 minutes)."

The clock will display 30 Muhurats, tithi and all other time calculations of Vedic Hindu panchang, he added.

Director of Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, Shree Ram Tiwari said, "It will be the world's first clock in which Indian time calculation will be displayed. The Vedic Clock is installed here as Ujjain has been considered the centre of time calculation. The Tropic of Cancer passes through Ujjain."

Experts say that 300 years ago, the standard time of the world was determined from Ujjain only. A machine is present in Ujjain to find out the time.

The then Higher Education Minister and now state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had laid the foundation stone of the Vedic clock on November 6, 2022.

