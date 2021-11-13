PM Modi To Transfer Over Rs 700 Crore To Tripura Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

PMO said the definition of "kuccha"house has been changed specifically for Tripura. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office said that over Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following PM Modi's intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of "kuccha" house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in "kuccha" houses to get assistance to construct a ''pucca'' house, it added.

