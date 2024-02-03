PM Modi To Reply To President's Address On Monday, All BJP MPs Told To Attend

The PM will deliver his reponse to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

In the last Parliament session ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver an important speech on Monday during his response to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, and the BJP has asked all its MPs to be present for it.

In his speech, the PM is expected to list the government's achievements, set the agenda for the polls and also hit out at the opposition at a time when the rifts in the INDIA bloc seem to be deepening, sources have told NDTV.

President Droupadi Murmu had delivered her address to a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament at the beginning of the session on Wednesday and a discussion on the motion of thanks has followed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

BJP sources said many MPs were absent during the discussion and instructions have, thus, been issued for them to remain present in Parliament for the entire day on Monday.

"The Prime Minister is likely to present the achievements of the government before the country and list what the priorities will be for the times to come. The speech is also expected to set the agenda for the Lok Polls and he may take aim at the INDIA bloc and highlight its breakdown, as well as the frustration and nervousness of its members," said a source.

The source added that the party wants all MPs to listen to the speech carefully so that they can repeat its salient points while campaigning in their respective parliamentary constituencies.

In her address on Wednesday, President Murmu had highlighted the economic achievements of the government and said reforms had transformed India from being in the group of "fragile five" to the "top five" economies in the world. She also mentioned the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and said the centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya had become a reality.

The opposition had, however, termed the speech an "advertisement" of the Modi government and pointed out that there was no mention of key issues like price rise and unemployment.