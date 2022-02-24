To Protect Vote Bank, Parties Did Not Welcome Ahmedabad Blast Verdict: PM

UP Polls: Today vote bank and appeasement politics has taken these leaders hostage, said PM Modi. (File)

Taking a jibe at the Opposition ahead of the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in order to protect their vote bank, political parties did not even dare to welcome the court's decision in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case where 38 terrorists who killed 56 innocent people were sentenced to death.

Addressing a public meeting in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Gujarat court has sentenced 38 terrorists who killed 56 innocent people in a bomb blast within minutes. Satisfied with this decision, the enemies of humanity were hanged, but fearing vote bank, these parties did not even dare to welcome the court's decision."

He further said, "Today I will discuss two such subjects for which the citizens of our country, Uttar Pradesh have been the victims. Among these subjects, the first is vote bank politics and the second is family politics. When I discuss two subjects, these familial people lock their mouths."

He stated that there was a time when these leaders encouraged vote bank politics, appeasement, gave it fertilizer and water.

Today this politics of vote bank, this politics of appeasement has taken these leaders hostage. Now vote bank politics has become their compulsion," he further stated.

"That is why even today their every decision is taken according to the politics of this vote bank. Even if this decision is against the interest of the country, even then these leaders do not hesitate in taking that decision. They are concerned about the vote bank, not the country," he added.

Talking about family politics, he said, "'Parivarvaadis' are so far from ground reality that they can't see what's happening on the ground... They want to come in authority to increase their family's power and rule over you (public) like kings. Our power isn't bahubali/mafia, but UP public."

Family politics also causes a lot of damage to the country. In family politics, the head of the party is from the family, all the important posts are held by the people of the same family. The claim on important posts belongs to the members of the same family. There is no internal democracy in the party, he said further.

"The extreme familyists have also made a fixed formula to run the government. They bring ministers according to their vote bank, but those ministers do not have any authority," he stated.

