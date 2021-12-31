PM Modi To Lay Foundation For Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut On Jan 2

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Jan 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2, his office said today.

The university will be established in Sardhana town in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country, and the establishment of this university at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, it said.

The sports university will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, including synthetic hockey and football grounds, a ground for basketball, volleyball, handball and kabaddi, lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall and a cycling velodrome.

It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing and kayaking among other facilities. The university will have the capacity to train 1,080 sports persons including 540 female and 540 male sports persons, the statement said.



