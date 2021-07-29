PM Modi To Launch Several Initiatives As New Education Policy Completes 1 Year

PM Modi will launch a first-year engineering programmes in regional languages, as per a release. (File)

As the National Education Policy (NEP) completes one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple initiatives in the field of education, informed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

In a tweet, Mr Pradhan wrote, "Today, on the completion of 1 year of transformative reforms under the NEP, PM Narendra Modi ji will launch multiple initiatives that will prove to be a significant milestone in realising several goals envisaged under the New Education Policy and guide us through his address."

"A year ago, on this day under the leadership of Hon. PM Narendra Modi, NEP2020- a visionary education policy of the 21st-century was launched with the aim to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalise education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape", tweeted the Union minister.

The minister reiterated the resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable.

He tweeted, "On 1 year of NEP 2020, let us reiterate our resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable. Let us work together to realise the aspirations of a 21st-century #AatmanirbharBharat and to make India a vibrant knowledge economy."

As per an official release by the Prime Minister's office yesterday, Prime Minister will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in higher education; first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of higher education.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian Sign Language as a subject at a secondary level; Nishtha 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence.

Further, the event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible.

The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.