PM To Invite Olympics Contingent To Red Fort On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the Olympics contingent to Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day.

The Prime Minister will also personally meet and interact with all of them, officials have said.

"India is proud of our players," the Prime Minister had tweeted this morning after the team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Belgium in the men's hockey semi-final as they lost 2-5 at Tokyo Olympics.

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men's Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

India is now eyeing a bronze medal against either Australia or Germany who will face-off in the second semi-final later in the day.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men's Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted after the semi-final match.