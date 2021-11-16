PM Modi To Inaugurate 1st Global Innovation Summit Of Pharma Sector On Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first global innovation summit of the pharmaceutical sector on Thursday via video conferencing.
The Prime Minister's Office or PMO said this is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategise priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the sector.
It will also highlight opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has a huge growth potential.
The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects, including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure, the PM's Office said.
