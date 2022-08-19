PM Modi To Address 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' In Goa Virtually Today

PM Modi will virtually address the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event in Goa today. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event in Panaji this morning. The initiative has an aim to provide water connections to every home in the state.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would be present for the event, the Chief Minister's Office has said.

The event will be held at Institute Menezes Braganza at 10:30 am.

Ahead of his scheduled address, PM Modi appealed to the people passionate about water conservation and environment to join the programme.

"It is a special day for Goa and for our efforts to ensure Har Ghar Jal. Will be sharing my remarks via video conferencing at 10:30 am. Would urge all those passionate about water conservation and the environment to join the programme," the PM tweeted this morning.

The Chief Minister's Office said that Goa is the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent piped water supply in rural areas.

"State Public Works Department is the implementing agency for the scheme in Goa," it has said.

The event will be inaugurated by Mr Shekhawat in the presence of Mr Sawant and Nilesh Cabral, state Minister for Public works, the Chief Minister's Office said.

