PM Modi To Address COP14 Environment Meet Near Delhi

PM will address the 14th Conference of Parties to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

"At 11:15 AM tomorrow morning, PM @narendramodi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to UNCCD being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This conference will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management," the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

In another tweet, the PMO said, "This Conference is being held at a time when India has assumed the COP Presidency for two years. India has had the honour to host the COP of all three Rio conventions on climate change, biodiversity and land."

UNCCD was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996.

The other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit were the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

