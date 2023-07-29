'PM Should Lead All-Party Delegation To Manipur': Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi is also a part of the delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties to Manipur

The parliamentary delegation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which visited Manipur today, criticised Prime Minister Narendars Modi for not visiting the violence-hit state and failing to restore peace and normalcy even after nearly three months.

The Congress's Lok Sabha MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, who is also a part of the delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have led the all-party delegation to Manipur to restore peace involving all communities.

"He (PM) not only avoids visiting Manipur but also refuses the all-opposition parties' continuous demand to give a statement in parliament on the Manipur issue," Mr Gogoi told NDTV.

He said the 21-member parliamentary team divided into two groups visited Churachandpur, Imphal East and other districts and talked with the affected people of both communities.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said they will also likely meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

"We will visit Churachandpur and other affected areas of Manipur. We will not meet Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) as he is a villain to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur," Ms Dev, who is visiting Manipur twice in 10 days, said.

The opposition parties are demanding the imposition of President's rule in Manipur and discussions in parliament.

The delegation members are Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh, Phulo Devi Netam and K Suresh.