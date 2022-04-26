PM Modi Sets Goals To Ensure India's Global Footprints By 2047

PM Narendra Modi was addressing the inaugural ceremony of 90 anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for setting new goals and global vision for the next 25 years while stating India will have global footprints in all spheres of life when India celebrates 100 years of Independence.

"It is time to set new goals and take a new oath... After 25 years, India will celebrate 100 years of Independence... In this journey of 100 years, India's achievements should be global, and for that our vision should also be global," said PM Modi while addressing the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya.

PM Modi also said that while many countries deviated from the path of spirituality to materialism, India should not make the same mistake.

"When many countries and civilizations of the world deviated from their religions, they took the path of materialism in place of spirituality. But saints and spiritual leaders here always promoted good thoughts and practices in India," he said.

PM Modi's comments for India to bag global achievements and stay in touch with India's spiritual and cultural powers came days after he laid the foundation of the World Health Organizations (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar of Gujarat.

PM Modi had then said that countries across the globe are putting emphasis on traditional herbal systems to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Yoga has helped people to find a mental balance by eliminating stress all over the world.

International Yoga Day is also scheduled to be celebrated on June 21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)