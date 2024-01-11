PM Modi Sends Sacred 'Chadar' To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

PM Modi presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Muslim community members today and presented them with a "chadar" that will be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during an event to commemorate the death anniversary of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

"Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah," PM Modi said on X.

Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah. pic.twitter.com/eqWIKy7VQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)