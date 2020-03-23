'Many Not Taking Lockdown Seriously': PM Nudges States Over Coronavirus

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi urged states to ensure that the lockdown rules are followed by people.

Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning a day after the government imposed severe restrictions across the country amid to prevent further spread of coronavirus that has infected over 390 people in India and killed seven. He also urged states to ensure that the directives are followed by people.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the directives seriously. I request the state governments to ensure that the rules and laws are followed," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Across India, 80 districts including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru are on complete lockdown, which means only essential services will be allowed. Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal and Haryana.

Mumbai has banned one or more persons from public places and even in private cars. Trucks carrying essential goods will be allowed, but this morning, there were complaints that tough checks at borders had slowed down supply.

Delhi, which was among the first to order a complete shutdown, has stopped most of its public transport, sealed its borders and closed shops, allowing in only the essential items, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

The lockdown was announced on a day millions in the country stayed indoors on Sunday, heeding to PM Modi's appeal for people to self-isolate for a day and follow what he called "Janata Curfew" to contain the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

Besides the lockdown, the centre has expanded testing to private laboratories and it will now include asymptomatic people who have had contact with confirmed cases.