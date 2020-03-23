States Asked To Enforce Lockdown, Legal Action Against Violators

Coronavirus lockdown: A government notice warned of legal action against violators.

The government today ordered states to "strictly enforce lockdown" and asked for legal action against those who violated the restriction, a day after 80 districts across the country were brought under a shutdown to check the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 400 people.

Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning. He also urged states to ensure that the directives are followed by people.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the directives seriously. I request the state governments to ensure that the rules and laws are followed," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Soon after, a government notice took on a tougher tone, warning of legal action against violators.

Across India, 80 districts including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru are on complete lockdown, which means only essential services will be allowed. Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal and Haryana.

Besides the lockdown, the centre has expanded testing to private laboratories and it will now include asymptomatic people who have had contact with confirmed cases.