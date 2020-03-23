Coronavirus Updates: 367 Confirmed Cases In India, Lockdown In 80 Cities

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India have gone up to 367 in the country

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India have gone up to 367 in the country, as per the health ministry website. The state governments have announced a lockdown in over 80 cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The states going into lockdown till March 31 include those where coronavirus cases have been reported - Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

