''Big Changes In Country'': PM Modi Says As Government Marks 100 Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government, returned to power by an overwhelming support of the people, has marked its first 100 days with "development" and "big changes". This, he said, was done with the trust and support of the people. "Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of the country," he said.

As the government led by PM Modi completes 100 days in power, his ministers are expected to showcase the achievements of their ministries - an exercise that was carried out in his last term as well. PM Modi led the way today, highlighting the volume of work done in parliament in its first session.

A number of bills were passed and the amount of work that was done, had never happened in any Parliament session in the past 60 years, the Prime Minister said at a rally in Haryana's Rohtak.

Three key bills - one criminalising triple talaq, another an amendment to the information Act and the amendment to Motor Vehicle laws that saw penalties for violators shoot up - have been passed in this session.

In August, the government also announced the sweeping move in Jammu and Kashmir, ending the special status of the state and bifurcating it into two union territories. The announcement was made in parliament by Union minister Amit Shah and the bills to bring it about were passed in parliament.

"Modi 2.0 in its first 100 days has made historic and landmark decisions and with speed," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said today. "Ambition to achieve $5 trillion economy by 2025 has given a roadmap to the government. The theme is to empower the poor and the farmers... six crore workers and 14 crore farmers have benefited with pension and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes," he said.

On Monday and Tuesday, 17 Union ministers are expected to present report cards of their ministries. They will hold press conferences in various parts of the country, including Jammu, Shimla, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ranchi.

The Congress has attacked the government, over what it called "subversion of democracy".

Party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it's needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy".

"After stumping the economy, government is sitting mum. Companies are in trouble, businesses in loss. The corrupt are preaching with drama, with trickery and with lies and hiding from everyone the critical state of the country," Mr Gandhi's sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Mr Javadekar, however, dismissed the Congress remarks. "Those whose whereabouts weren't known for 90 days out of 100, no point commenting on them... They have never seen such development within 100 days," he told reporters.

