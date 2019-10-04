BHIM App, RuPay Card In Singapore Eased Business Deals: PM Modi

PM Modi expressed happiness at the growing investment and trade relations (File Photo)

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during which PM Modi said that the launch of RuPay Card and BHIM app in Singapore has greatly enhanced the ease of financial transactions.

Mr Keat also conveyed the regards of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister Emeritus Goh Chok Tong to PM Modi, who recalled his productive meetings with them and requested Mr Keat to convey his best wishes to them.

PM Modi also expressed his appreciation for the participation of Prime Minister Lee in the special event to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations in New York last month.

Mr Keat pointed to the transformative steps taken by the Government of India and noted the consequent enhancement in investment opportunities, particularly in India's infrastructure sector. He also highlighted the increasing cooperation between India and Singapore in the technology sector, including FinTech, said a PMO statement.

PM Modi expressed happiness at the growing investment and trade relations between the two countries. He stated that the launch of RuPay Card and BHIM app in Singapore has greatly enhanced the ease of financial transactions.

He also noted the successful organisation of the second Joint Hackathon in Chennai with participation of Singaporean students. He highlighted that all these developments symbolise the close community, business and innovation partnership between the two countries.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.