PM Modi Praises Army's Youth Division NCC, Remembers 'The Training I Got'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded National Cadet Corps for their contribution to the country and said that the government has created over one lakh new cadets in the border areas of the nation.

"The training I got in NCC and the things I learned here have provided me immense strength in delivering upon my responsibilities. Recently, I had also received an NCC alumni card as well," the Prime Minister said while addressing the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi today.

PM Modi said that there is a different enthusiasm in today's celebration as the young country is witnessing such a historic festival.

"The country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its independence. When a young country becomes a witness to such a historic festival, there is a different enthusiasm in its celebration. It is visible even on this ground today. This is the vision of the youth power of India, which will fulfill our resolves," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last two years, the government have created over one lakh new cadets in the border areas of the country.

"Today, when the country is moving forward with new resolutions, then our efforts are also going on to strengthen the NCC in the country. For this, a high-level review committee has been set up in the country. In the last two years, we have created one lakh, new cadets, in the border areas of the country," he said.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.



