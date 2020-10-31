PM Modi Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 36th Death Anniversary

"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in Delhi in 1984 (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.

The then Prime Minister was assassinated by her bodyguards in Delhi in 1984.

The Prime Minister had paid tribute to Indira Gandhi in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' last Sunday as well.

"On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her," he said.
 

