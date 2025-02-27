"Whole World Is Surprised How...": PM Modi As Maha Kumbh Draws 66 Crore People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Maha Kumbh and appreciated the efforts of the Centre, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, and the residents of Prayagraj for serving devotees from across the country during the 45-day event, which concluded on Wednesday and drew over 66 crore people to Sangam - the meeting point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati.

The Prime Minister said the massive gathering reflected a nation breathing freely after breaking out of the mindset of slavery.

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded. The 'mahayagna' of unity has concluded," he wrote in a blog on Maha Kumbh, which is held once in 12 years.

He also said organising the event was challenging and apologised for any shortcomings.

महाकुंभ संपन्न हुआ...एकता का महायज्ञ संपन्न हुआ। प्रयागराज में एकता के महाकुंभ में पूरे 45 दिनों तक जिस प्रकार 140 करोड़ देशवासियों की आस्था एक साथ, एक समय में इस एक पर्व से आकर जुड़ी, वो अभिभूत करता है! महाकुंभ के पूर्ण होने पर जो विचार मन में आए, उन्हें मैंने कलमबद्ध करने का… pic.twitter.com/TgzdUuzuGI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2025

"I know organising such a huge event was not easy. I pray to Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati that if we have fallen short in our worship, please forgive us. If we have fallen short in serving the devotees, who are God to me, I seek forgiveness from the public as well," he wrote in Hindi.

At least 30 devotees had died during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which drew devotees in huge numbers from across the country.

"For the last 45 days, every day, I have seen how lakhs of people from every corner of the country were moving towards the banks of Sangam. The wave of sentiments of bathing at Sangam kept on increasing. Every devotee was in the mood for just one thing -- 'Snan' (holy dip) at Sangam," he said.

PM Modi, who also took a dip at Sangam on February 5, said the Maha Kumbh event has become a subject of new study for modern management professionals, including planning and policy experts.

"Today, there is no comparison to such a huge event in the entire world; there is no other example like this," he said.

"The whole world is surprised how such a large number of crores of people gathered on a river bank at the Triveni Sangam. These crores of people had neither received a formal invitation nor any prior information about the time to arrive. People simply set out for the Maha Kumbh...and were blessed by taking a dip in the holy Sangam," he said.

"I cannot forget those pictures. I cannot forget those faces filled with immense joy and satisfaction after bathing. Be it women, elderly or disabled people, everyone did whatever they could to reach Sangam," he added.

The Prime Minister also said it was "very pleasing" to see that the younger generation also visited Prayagraj in large numbers.

"The youth of India coming forward to participate in the Maha Kumbh sends a very big message. This strengthens the belief that the young generation of India is the carrier of our values and culture, understands the responsibility of taking it forward, and is also determined and dedicated towards it," he said.

He also praised the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

"Being an MP from UP, I can proudly say that under the leadership of Yogi ji, the government, administration and the public together made this Maha Kumbh of unity a success," PM Modi, who represents the Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha, said.

Everyone, be it sanitation staff, police personnel, boatmen, drivers and cooks, made it a success by working relentlessly with a sense of devotion and service, he said, praising residents of Prayagraj as well.

He asserted that what has never happened in the past few decades happened this time.

"It has laid the foundation for many coming centuries," he added.

The number of devotees who reached Maha Kumbh has definitely made a record, he said, adding that people almost double the US population in numbers took the holy dip.