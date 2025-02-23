"Mentality Of Slavery": PM Modi Slams Critics Of Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on critics of Maha Kumbh, equating them to "foreign powers who try to weaken the country". Speaking at a meeting in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people".

"People who hate the Hindu faith have been living in some phase or the other for centuries. People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles," he said.

These people, he added, "abuse our festivals, traditions and customs".

"They dare to attack the religion and culture which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda," he added.

Starting with the stampede earlier this month that killed 18 people to reports of fecal content in the Sangam waters, the opposition has found much ammunition to target the government.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had referred to the sacred event as 'Mrityu Kumbh', citing deaths caused by stampedes.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also raised concerns over the scale and expenditure of the Maha Kumbh.

