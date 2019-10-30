'His Vision For Saudi Arabia Remarkable': PM On Crown Prince - 10 Points

PM Modi met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday. Speaking at a high-profile investment summit, PM Modi said India will invest a $100 billion in oil and gas infrastructure to meet energy needs of an economy that is being targeted to nearly double in five years. He also sought investment from the oil-rich Saudi Arabia and other nations to boost supplies. The Prime Minister also met key Saudi ministers, including the country's energy minister, in the backdrop of the two nations' decision to develop an oil refinery in Maharashtra's Raigarh with investment from Saudi oil giant Aramco.