PM Meets Jordan King, Saudi Ministers At ''Davos in Desert'': 10 Facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meet with Jordan's King Abdullah in Riyadh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia with a key financial summit in Riyadh this morning. He is expected to deliver the keynote address of the Arab nation's high-profile annual financial conference, hold bilateral meets with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This morning, he held a bilateral meet with Jordan's King Abdullah on the sidelines of the summit. He also met several key Saudi ministers, including the country's energy minister. The meet comes in the backdrop of the two nations' decision to build an oil refinery project in Maharashtra's Raigarh with investment from Saudi oil giant Aramco, UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indian public sector oil firms.