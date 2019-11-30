PM Modi Meets Japan Ministers, Says Ties Key To Peace, Stability

Both India and Japan have been pushing for comprehensive approach for regional peace.

India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after his meeting with the Japanese Foreign and Defence Ministers.

The two Japanese ministers are in New Delhi to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial dialogue.

At the meeting, PM Modi stressed the importance of all-round development in India-Japan relations for the benefit of people of the two countries as well as the region and the world, the foreign ministry said.

"The prime minister said that India's relationship with Japan was a key component of our vision for Indo-Pacific for peace, stability and prosperity of the region, as well as a cornerstone of India's Act East Policy," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

PM Modi said that he was looking forward to welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India for a summit next month.

Both India and Japan have been pushing for formulating a broad and comprehensive approach for the Indo-Pacific region for regional peace, prosperity and stability.

China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, triggering concern in various countries of the region and beyond.

The Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial talks under the new two-plus-two framework are taking place following a decision taken by PM Modi and Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan annual summit last year.

The two leaders decided to institute the new mechanism for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.