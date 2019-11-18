PM Modi Meets Bill Gates, Praises His 'Innovative Zeal, Grassroots Work'

PM Modi made the remarks in a tweet after Bill Gates called on him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is contributing towards making the planet a better place.

The prime minister made the remarks in a tweet after Bill Gates called on him this evening.

"Wonderful meeting with @BillGates. Always a delight to interact with him on various subjects. Through his innovative zeal and grassroots level work, he is passionately contributing towards making our planet a better place," the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, Bill Gates participated in an event where NITI Aayog launched the ''Health System for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reform'' report.

PM Modi was recently conferred an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

