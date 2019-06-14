PM Modi Meets Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani At SCO Summit

PM Modi with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek and discussed the role being played by India towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation.

"Late night meeting between trusted friends. PM @narendramodi met with Afghan President @ashrafghani on sidelines of #SCOsummit in Bishkek," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders "shared perspectives on situation in Afghanistan, including the role played by India towards an inclusive peace process", he said.

PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017