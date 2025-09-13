Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visit Manipur LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Manipur, his first trip to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.
Prior to his visit to Manipur, he is visiting Mizoram as part of his visit to five eastern and northeastern states. He is expected to visit Assam later in the day and West Bengal and Bihar in the coming days.
During his visit to Manipur, the Prime Minister will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.
Security has been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town. Both state and central forces' personnel have been in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the Prime Minister's rallies.
The visit comes amid constant criticism by opposition parties for not visiting the state, following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.
Among the projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and a civil secretariat, constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore, in the same locality. From Churachandpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development project at Rs 550 crore.
PM Modi Live Updates: "Festive Season This Year Will Be More Vibrant"
Referring to the recent overhaul in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, PM Modi said: "We are trying to boost the ease of living and the ease of doing business. We have announced new a GST regime. In 2014, daily use item were heavily taxed at 27 percent, now it's 5 percent. The festive season this time would be more vibrant. Travelling and eating outside will be cheaper."
He added: "India is the fastest growing major economy in the world. Our economy has seen a growth of 7 percent. During Operation Sindoor, our soldiers taught a lesson to those who are sponsoring terrorism. The growth of our economy is very important for our national security."
PM Modi Live Updates: Bairabi-Sairang Rail Link A Lifeline Of Transformation, Says PM
The Bairabi-Sairang railway line is not just a rail link but a lifeline of transformation, PM Modi told the crowd. "Farmers and businesses of Mizoram will reach more markets. For the past 11 yearsm we have been working for the development of the northeast. This region is becoming the growth engine of India," he said.
Live Updates: Mizoram Blessed With Talented Youngsters, Says PM Modi
Mizoram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Mizoram is blessed with talented youths. Our work is to empower them. Our government has already started 11 A-Club residential schools here. Work is going to start six more schools. Our Northeast is also becoming a major hub…"
PM Modi Live Updates: Mizoram Will Directly Be Connected To Delhi For First Time, Says PM
During his address, PM Modi said: "The people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute to the nation. This is a historic day for the nation and Mizoram. From today, Aizawl will be on India's railway map."
He added: "A few years ago I laid the foundation stone for Aizawl railway line and today, we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation. We overcame many challenges, including difficult terrains and inclement weather. For the first time, Mizoram will be connected directly to Delhi."
PM Modi Live Updates: PM Hits Out At Opposition Over Vote Bank Politics
Taking a swipe at the Opposition over vote bank politics, PM Modi said: "For a long time, some political parties have been practicing vote bank politics. Their focus was on places which has more votes and seats. The entire northeast, including Mizoram, suffered due to them. But our approach is different. Those who were neglected and marginalised are mainstream now," he said.
Live Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang railway Line In Mizoram
The Rail line Project inaugurated by PM Modi has 45 tunnels, constructed under complex geological conditions. It also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges.
Mizoram: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. The Rail line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels…
PM Modi Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses Crowd From Mizoram Airport Due To Bad Weather
"I am here at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport. Unfortunately, due to bad weather, I am sorry that I am not able to join you at Aizawl, but I can feel your love and affection even from this medium," PM Modi told the crowd.
Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses People Of Mizoram
"The people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute," PM Modi said in his public address.
A landmark day for Mizoram as it joins India's railway map! Key infrastructure projects are also being initiated. Speaking at a programme in Aizawl.
PM Modi Live Updates: PM To Inaugurate Rs 8,070 Crore Railway Line
PM Modi landed at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl at 9.10 am. He is scheduled to inaugurate the Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which will link landlocked Mizoram with the rest of the country.
