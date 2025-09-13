Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visit Manipur LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Manipur, his first trip to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

Prior to his visit to Manipur, he is visiting Mizoram as part of his visit to five eastern and northeastern states. He is expected to visit Assam later in the day and West Bengal and Bihar in the coming days.

During his visit to Manipur, the Prime Minister will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

Security has been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town. Both state and central forces' personnel have been in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the Prime Minister's rallies.

The visit comes amid constant criticism by opposition parties for not visiting the state, following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

Among the projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and a civil secretariat, constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore, in the same locality. From Churachandpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development project at Rs 550 crore.

Follow PM Modi Manipur visit Live Updates here: