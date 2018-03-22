PM Modi Makes Call To Germany's Angela Merkel, Congratulates Her On Re-Election

An official release said PM Modi lauded "the strong leadership" provided by Chancellor Merkel to Germany, and the pivotal role played by Germany in European affairs during her tenure.
"Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to continue working with Chancellor Merkel for deepening and strengthening the Indo-German bilateral relationship," the release said.
Comments
Angela Merkel was officially re-elected the German Chancellor with the majority of lawmakers in the lower parliament backing her candidacy in a vote last week.