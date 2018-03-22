PM Modi Makes Call To Germany's Angela Merkel, Congratulates Her On Re-Election Angel Merkel was re-elected the German Chancellor with the majority of lawmakers in the lower parliament backing her candidacy in a vote last week.

PM Modi said that he is looking forward to his forthcoming meetGerman President Frank-Walter Steinmeier New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to congratulate her on assuming office for the fourth successive term.



An official release said PM Modi lauded "the strong leadership" provided by Chancellor Merkel to Germany, and the pivotal role played by Germany in European affairs during her tenure.



"Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to continue working with Chancellor Merkel for deepening and strengthening the Indo-German bilateral relationship," the release said.



The Prime Minister also said during the telephonic talk that he is looking forward to his forthcoming meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will be on a State Visit to India from March 22 to 26.



Angela Merkel was officially re-elected the German Chancellor with the majority of lawmakers in the lower parliament backing her candidacy in a vote last week.



