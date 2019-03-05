PM Modi Kicks Off Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit, Addresses Rally: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the second day of his visit to his home state Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the second day of his visit to his home state Gujarat. PM Modi was present at the National Launching Ceremony of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Pension Yojana (PM-SYM Scheme 2019) for unorganised workers in Ahmedabad. At Gujarat's Vastral, PM Modi will mark the launch of the pension scheme for the unorganized sector workers, the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan, through the online fund transfer to beneficiaries. PM Modi will also distribute the PM-SYM pension cards to select beneficiaries. After his Gujarat tour ends, PM Modi will head to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, where he will address a mega-rally of tribals. The event was slated for February 15, but was postponed in wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's rallies today: