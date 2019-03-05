PM Modi Kicks Off Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit, Addresses Rally: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the second day of his visit to his home state Gujarat. PM Modi was present at the National Launching Ceremony of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Pension Yojana (PM-SYM Scheme 2019) for unorganised workers in Ahmedabad. At Gujarat's Vastral, PM Modi will mark the launch of the pension scheme for the unorganized sector workers, the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan, through the online fund transfer to beneficiaries. PM Modi will also distribute the PM-SYM pension cards to select beneficiaries. After his Gujarat tour ends, PM Modi will head to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, where he will address a mega-rally of tribals. The event was slated for February 15, but was postponed in wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's rallies today:
- You won't be put into any hassle with the scheme. Whether he is a labourer, farmer, it is for everyone.
- All you have to do is go to a common service centre where you will fill a form with Aadhaar number and bank details.
- Your work will be done in a few minutes. this is the miracle of Digital India.
- Those detracting from Digital India will never understand the impact.
- I appeal to you to integrate those who work in your households to the PM Shram Dan Yojana.
- The plans that we bring today are an extension of all the plans made for you during the past five years. All of this have been ensured by our government.
- The person who you get your haircuts from, the person who polishes your shoes... If you inform them, see how much they will benefit.