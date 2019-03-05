Controversy Over Digvijaya Singh's Pulwama 'Accident' Tweet

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh made the remarks on Pulwama terror attack while tweeting in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today termed the Pulwama terror attack an "accident" and said that reports by a section of the world media over the February 26 Indian Air Force air strike is putting a question mark on the credibility of the government.

Mr Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, made the remarks while tweeting in Hindi.

He said after the Pulwama "durghatana (accident)" and the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike, "sandeh(doubt)" is being expressed in some foreign media reports following which a question mark is put on the government's "vishwasaniyata(credibility)".

Union minister VK Singh slammed the senior Congress leader for his remarks. "Calling a terrorist attack an 'accident' should NOT be the political discourse in our country. @digvijaya_28 ji, would you call Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident? Don't weaken the nation & the morale of our armed forces with these senseless jibes," VK Singh tweeted.

Calling a terrorist attack an 'accident' should NOT be the political discourse in our country. @digvijaya_28 ji, would you call Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident?



Don't weaken the nation & the morale of our armed forces with these senseless jibes. https://t.co/bxhty0ES10 — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 5, 2019

"What has happened to the Congress? They say the opposite of the people's mood. In no country does it happen that the there is mistruct of the armed forces," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, have been asking for details of the air strike and its impact following skeptical reports by a section of the world media.

After the controversy, Digvijaya Singh tweeted again this afternoon but offered no clarification. Pulwama was a terror attack, what is the doubt in this? But again, Modiji's troll army is shying away from answering the core question," he wrote.

Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Digvijaya Singh asked for evidence. Ms Banerjee had said the nation has a "right to know" what happened after the Indian Air Force's strike.

The BJP's ally Shiv Sena today said citizens have the right to know about the casualties in the air strike.

The government, which called the strikes a success, has not put out any official figures so far. BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that claimed that "250 terrorists have been killed". On the day of the strikes, a figure of 300 did the rounds but no one gave it on record.

Air Force chief BS Dhanoa said the Air Force can't count the casualties. "We can't count how many people have died. It depends on how many people were there," the Air Chief said, addressing a press conference. "The Air Force is not in a position to count casualties," he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition which has accused the ruling BJP of using the February 26 air strikes to garner votes. "Was there any election when we conducted the surgical strike for the first time? We have been affected by terrorism for the last 40 years... I don't care for power. I am only concerned about my country's security," PM Modi said at a rally in Ahmedabad.