PM Modi Launches India's First Greenfield Refinery-Petrochemical Hub In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-pertrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district, marking a landmark achievement in the country's energy and petrochemical sector.

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been established with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore.

The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26%, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth. It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a Petrochemical and Plastic Park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors.

Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

Prime Minister Modi is also set to dedicate, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan's Balotra on Saturday.

PM Modi will also address a public gathering on the occasion after launching the projects.

Earlier, PM Modi on Saturday also inaugurated the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launched the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme during his visit to Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present with him on the occasion.

Spanning an area of approximately 23,000 square meters, the terminal will be capable of handling a passenger load of 2 million annually. Meanwhile, a provision of approximately Rs 28,840 crore has been made to strengthen regional air connectivity over the next 10 years under the UDAN scheme.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the project has been developed at a total cost of Rs 480 crore. The new Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

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