PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 13,000 Crore In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi today.

According to an official statement, these projects include multiple roads, a cooking gas bottling plant, a milk processing unit, and a silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

For the textiles sector of Varanasi, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

He also laid the foundation of a new medical college and the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University.

PM Modi inaugurated the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range.

He inaugurated various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth about Rs 32 crore, and laid the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated a statue of Sant Ravidas and participated in his 647th birth anniversary celebrations.

He also interacted with the winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University here.



