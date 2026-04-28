PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 1,050 Crore In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 48 completed projects built at a cost of over Rs 1,050 crore and laid the foundation stone of 112 others worth around Rs 5,300 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

The key infrastructure projects include the completion of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road widening, the opening of critical rail over bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur and a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 55 MLD in Bhagwanpur.

PM Modi arrived here this evening on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Among the 112 projects whose foundation stones were laid were 13 sewage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-superspecialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital and the construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, according to an official statement.

The other projects are renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block and development of tourism facilities at key ghats including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Namo Ghat.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Divisional Office, Nagar Nigam office building, and a Government Child Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board in Ramnagar, Varanasi.

He also transferred over Rs 105 crore as bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy, the statement said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Varanasi Junction-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction third and fourth railway line project, including the construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga.

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