Prime Minister Flags Off India's First Driverless Train For Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated India's first driver-less train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. He also launched the National Common Mobility Card, an inter-operable transport facility that allows users to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping, and withdraw money using one card.

"The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems," Prime Minister Modi said inaugurating the ground-breaking project today during a virtual function. "The first metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) Ji. When our government was formed in 2014, only five cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities."

The driver-less train will ply on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line which connects Janakpuri West in West Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.