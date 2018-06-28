PM Narendra Modi In Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set To Launch BJP's 2019 Campaign In Uttar Pradesh's Maghar

PM Narendra Modi In Maghar: PM Modi has arrived in Lucknow for his Uttar Pradesh visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district today, in a visit seen to be heavy with symbolism. The visit is being termed as the BJP's campaign launch in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, PM Modi made Varanasi the epicenter of his and the BJP's campaign, he won the Lok Sabha seat that is visited by thousands of pilgrims each day, many in search of enlightenment or moksha by the river Ganges that flows by - one of the world a holiest places.

This time, for 2019, PM Modi has chosen Maghar, about 250 kms from Lucknow but just 30 kilometres from Yogi Adityanath 's Gorkahpur, a place that is referred to, in superstition, as a 'gateway to hell'. The 15th century saint Kabir, held in high esteem by both Hindus and Muslims, died in Maghar, by his own choice, because he wanted to dispel a superstition of the time that anyone who died in Maghar went straight to hell.

Here are the LIVE updates from Uttar Pradesh where PM Narendra Modi will launch BJP's 2019 campaign: