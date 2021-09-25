PM Narendra Modi In US Live Updates: PM To Address 76th UN General Assembly At 6:30 pm Today

PM Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly today. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations''.

As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

PM Modi flew to New York on Saturday from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday.

The prime minister and his counterparts - Scott Morrison of Australia and Japan's Yoshihide Suga - attended the meeting of Quad leaders hosted by US President Biden in the US capital.

PM Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the updates of PM Modi's US Visit:

Sep 25, 2021 17:51 (IST) FS @harshvshringla met Minister @tariqahmadbt of the UK Foreign Office at New York in the margins of UNGA for a discussion on issues including situation in Afghanistan. Lord Ahmad conveyed that UK authorities were working to resolve quarantine issue for Indians entering the UK. pic.twitter.com/stJ5GUV6xg - Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 25, 2021

Sep 25, 2021 17:37 (IST) Quad leaders pledge to ensure "free" and "inclusive" Indo-Pacific



The Quad leaders have pledged to ensure a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, which is also "inclusive and resilient", as they noted that the strategically vital region, witnessing China's growing military manoeuvring, is a bedrock of their shared security and prosperity.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden after their first in-person Quad summit on Friday described it as an opportunity to refocus themselves and the world on the Indo-Pacific and on our vision for what they hope to achieve.

"Together, we recommit to promoting the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, to bolster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the Quad leaders said in a joint statement.